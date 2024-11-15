United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,959,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,115.25. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $92,350.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,215.24. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,396 shares of company stock valued at $42,175,418. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $386.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.