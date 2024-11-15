Uniphar (LON:UPR) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 182.18 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.36). Approximately 8,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 37,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.42).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.99) target price on shares of Uniphar in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on UPR
Uniphar Trading Down 1.1 %
Uniphar Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Uniphar’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.
Uniphar Company Profile
Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Medtech, Pharma, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Medtech division offers outsourced sales; and marketing, distribution, and support services to medical device manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Uniphar
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.