Uniphar (LON:UPR) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 182.18 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.36). Approximately 8,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 37,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.42).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.99) target price on shares of Uniphar in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 214.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,257.29 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Uniphar’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Medtech, Pharma, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Medtech division offers outsourced sales; and marketing, distribution, and support services to medical device manufacturers.

