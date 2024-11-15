Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $42.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

