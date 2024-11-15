Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 206724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.61).
ULTP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.93 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Ultimate Products’s previous dividend of $2.45. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Ultimate Products’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.
