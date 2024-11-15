UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Down 7% – Time to Sell?

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) was down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $317.86 and last traded at $319.57. Approximately 30,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 61,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.64.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,462.70. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total transaction of $50,032.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,219.49. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,331. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

About UFP Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 77.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

