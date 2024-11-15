UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:IR opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $105.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The trade was a 54.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,623.78. This represents a 53.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $1,348,834. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.