U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Insider Sells $191,680.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $191,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,773.76. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

