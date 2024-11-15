U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.2 %

GROW stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.85.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

About U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.24%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

