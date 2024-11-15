Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in October

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
