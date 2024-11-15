Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in October

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company’s principal property is the San Francisco project located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Turmalina Copper Corp.

