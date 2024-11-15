Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG) Short Interest Down 24.1% in October

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tungray Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

Tungray Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 1,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,208. Tungray Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tungray Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tungray Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Tungray Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tungray Technologies Company Profile

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

