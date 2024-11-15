Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Down 9.5% After Insider Selling

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 14,119,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 15,732,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Specifically, Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $3,844,446.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $2,110,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,360.06. The trade was a 19.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $9,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,308.70. The trade was a 49.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.