Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Down 9.5% After Insider Selling

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 14,119,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 15,732,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.
Specifically, Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $3,844,446.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $2,110,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,360.06. The trade was a 19.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $9,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,308.70. The trade was a 49.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.