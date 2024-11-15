Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TFC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.37.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

