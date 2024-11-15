Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNF. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNF opened at $60.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

