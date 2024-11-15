Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNF. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.
Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial
In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity National Financial
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Trading Halts Explained
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.