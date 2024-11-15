Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Triumph Group also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.70-0.76 EPS.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 44,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,877. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.