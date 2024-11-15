Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TFINP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Triumph Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

