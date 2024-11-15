Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Trend Micro Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TMICY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.
About Trend Micro
