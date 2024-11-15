Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Trend Micro Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMICY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

