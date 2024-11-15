Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of TSRYY opened at $7.10 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $8.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.03. Treasury Wine Estates’s payout ratio is -65.14%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

