Travis Alvin Thompson Sells 6,256 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $157,088.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $483,141.51. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travis Alvin Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Travis Alvin Thompson sold 153 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,405.78.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.89. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after buying an additional 3,152,433 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,913,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,850,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,887,000 after buying an additional 327,089 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 191,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

