Traders Purchase High Volume of Bloom Energy Call Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 24,301 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 204% compared to the average volume of 7,994 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Marathon Capitl raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,733 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 733,363 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 462,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,602,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BE opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

