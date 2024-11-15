Traders Purchase High Volume of Bloom Energy Call Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 24,301 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 204% compared to the average volume of 7,994 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Marathon Capitl raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,733 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 733,363 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 462,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,602,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BE opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

