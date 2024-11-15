Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.80 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.80, Zacks reports. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 158.64%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TNXP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

