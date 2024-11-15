Tomer Weingarten Sells 70,655 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,197.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,169,917.83. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $266,831.25.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,539,859.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $1,425,434.88.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60.

On Friday, September 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $880,239.60.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 85.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 466,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 41.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 38,967 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

