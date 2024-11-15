Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $394.68 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.64.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

