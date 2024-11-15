Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.7 %

SNPS opened at $548.31 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.56 and a 200-day moving average of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Mizuho began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.82.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

