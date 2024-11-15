Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in CRH by 9.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CRH by 70.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. CRH plc has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $102.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.