Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$0.30 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TWM. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.64.

Shares of TSE TWM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.12. 2,663,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,453. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$461.30 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0199855 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

