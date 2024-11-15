THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
THK Stock Performance
Shares of THKLY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 131,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.51. THK has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.78.
About THK
