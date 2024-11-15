THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

THK Stock Performance

Shares of THKLY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 131,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.51. THK has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.78.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

