Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Shares Down 12.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) fell 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 269,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 121,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Theralase Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$69.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

