Theodore S. Hanson Sells 1,200 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 1,200 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $119,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,781,512.20. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.79. 429,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,199. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 17.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 43.8% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 28.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

See Also

