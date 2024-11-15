The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.13 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $197.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

