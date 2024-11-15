The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Up 36.1% in October

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 449.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

The Swatch Group stock remained flat at $34.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

About The Swatch Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.