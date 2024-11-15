The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Up 36.1% in October

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 449.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

The Swatch Group stock remained flat at $34.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Further Reading

