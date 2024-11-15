The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells $774,128.50 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 21,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $774,128.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,482. The trade was a 34.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

