The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Brian K. Ratzan Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,049,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,606,086.06. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 62,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Get Our Latest Report on SMPL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $615,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 58,553 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 671.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.