The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

SHW stock opened at $388.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $264.54 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

