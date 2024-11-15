The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Segal purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $24,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,827.92. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.40.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Group Hospitality
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
