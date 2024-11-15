The Mosaic Company (MOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Mosaic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

MOS opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

