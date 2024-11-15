The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.2% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $405.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $402.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.34 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

