The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $405.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.34 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

