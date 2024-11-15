The GDL Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The GDL Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GDL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

