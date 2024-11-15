The GDL Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
The GDL Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of GDL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.
About The GDL Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The GDL Fund
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.