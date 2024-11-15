The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.10. 28,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Further Reading
