The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GCV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.81. 47,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

Insider Activity

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,092,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,000. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock worth $49,549 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

