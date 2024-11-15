The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Shares Sold by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 216,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,854. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

