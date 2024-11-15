Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Thales Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of THLLY stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 60,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,693. Thales has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41.
About Thales
