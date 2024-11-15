Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 56.6% in October

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Terna Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. Terna has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $27.21.

Terna Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Terna’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Terna Company Profile

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

