Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of TNABY stock remained flat at $12.38 during trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of -0.14. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

