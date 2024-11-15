Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TIIAY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.34.
About Telecom Italia
