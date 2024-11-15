Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TIIAY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

About Telecom Italia

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.