Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Director Geoffrey L. Stack Sells 2,338 Shares

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey L. Stack sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $37,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,704. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.01. 41,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,039. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $429.39 million, a PE ratio of -1,595,000.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter valued at $802,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the second quarter worth about $655,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth about $344,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,939 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 667,822 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch



Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

