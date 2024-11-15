TD Cowen Cuts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $153.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.13 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

