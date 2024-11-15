Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 2.7 %

TSHA opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $465.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 168.91% and a negative net margin of 888.18%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 33,123 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 91,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.