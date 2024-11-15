Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Down 52.6% in October

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the October 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TWODY stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

