Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 412,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,265. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 38,907.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

